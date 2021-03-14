Windsor-Essex reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13,405 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 397 deaths, according to WECHU.

There are 313 known active cases in the region.

Among Sunday's cases, six are outbreak-related, six are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community-acquired and 11 are still being investigated.

There are 31 people in hospital in the region, with six in the intensive care unit.

According to WECHU, 42,640 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out so far — 18,944 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 11,848 have received both doses.

Public health identified 33 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases, two of which are B117, the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the U.K.

There are 14 ongoing outbreaks.

They include one at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus, one at Victoria Manor, and one at the Downtown Mission.

Four workplaces have active outbreaks including one in Kingsville's construction sector, one in Windsor's healthcare and social assistance sector, one in Lakeshore's public administration sector and one in Windsor's retail sector.

There are also four active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Riverside Place in Windsor, with one staff case.

Leamington Mennonite Home, with one staff case.

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with one staff case.

Dolce Vita in Windsor, with three resident cases and one staff case.

And there are three school outbreaks — one in W.F. Herman Academy, one in Bellewood Public School and one in Monseigneur Jean Noel.