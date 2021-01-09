Windsor-Essex reports 228 new COVID-19 cases and one death Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 228 new cases and one new death on Sunday. The death was a woman in her 80s living in a long-term care home.

Overall, 210 people in the region have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The death toll has doubled in a matter of weeks. The region's 100th death was announced Dec. 22.

The health unit also reported there are now 9,673 confirmed cases, 2,641 of which are active.

Among today's cases, 13 are outbreak-related, 16 are close contacts of confirmed cases, three are community acquired and 196 are still being investigated.

There are 92 people in hospital in the region, with 18 in the ICU.

Two outbreaks are active at one hospital, Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.

Three community settings — Salvation Army Centre of Hope and two Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations — are also in active outbreak.

Outbreaks are active at 18 workplaces:

Four in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Five in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.

Three in public administration settings in Windsor.

There are 21 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: