Windsor-Essex reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,334 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 343 deaths, according to WECHU.

Right now, there are 370 known active cases in the region.

Among today's cases, two are outbreak-related, four are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community acquired and seven are still being investigated.

There are 51 people in hospital in the region, with 10 in the ICU.

There are 27 ongoing outbreaks.

Two outbreaks are active at Windsor Regional Hospital and two outbreaks are active at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Outbreaks are active at 11 workplaces:

Four in Leamington's agricultural sector.

One in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Three in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's public administration sector.

There are 12 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: