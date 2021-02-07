Windsor-Essex reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
There have been 12,334 COVID-19 cases recorded in the region since the start of pandemic
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,334 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 343 deaths, according to WECHU.
Right now, there are 370 known active cases in the region.
Among today's cases, two are outbreak-related, four are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community acquired and seven are still being investigated.
There are 51 people in hospital in the region, with 10 in the ICU.
There are 27 ongoing outbreaks.
Two outbreaks are active at Windsor Regional Hospital and two outbreaks are active at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.
Outbreaks are active at 11 workplaces:
- Four in Leamington's agricultural sector.
- One in Kingsville's agricultural sector.
- One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.
- Three in Windsor's manufacturing sector.
- One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.
- One in Windsor's public administration sector.
There are 12 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:
- Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 33 resident cases and 12 staff cases.
- Heron Terrace in Windsor, with two resident cases and two staff cases.
- Chartwell Leamington, with two resident cases and two staff cases.
- Regency Park in Windsor, with 22 resident cases and 14 staff cases.
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 42 resident cases and 10 staff cases.
- Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 66 resident cases and 20 staff cases.
- Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with 15 resident cases and 10 staff cases.
- Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and 26 staff cases.
- Sun Parlor Home in Leamington, with two resident cases and 14 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 99 resident cases and 62 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 174 resident cases and 139 staff cases.
