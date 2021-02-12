Windsor-Essex moving to red zone as of Tuesday

The COVID-19 lockdown in Windsor-Essex is ending next week, the province announced Friday.

The region will enter the red "control" zone of restrictions on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. and will no longer be subject to the stay-at-home order, officials said in a news release.

The province said Windsor Essex is one of 11 health regions moving to the red zone. Chatham-Kent will also enter the red zone while Lambton County will move into the more lenient orange "restrict" zone.

"The health and safety of Ontarians remains our number one priority. While we are cautiously and gradually transitioning some regions out of shutdown, with the risk of new variants this is not a reopening or a return to normal," said Minister of Health Christine Elliott in a news release.

"Until vaccines are widely available, It remains critical that all individuals and families continue to adhere to public health measures and stay home as much as possible."

Red is the second strongest set of restrictions in the province's five-tier COVID-19 framework. It will mean significant changes to what's permitted, including a limited reopening of indoor dining.

The reduction in restrictions comes after two months in lockdown.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical officer of health for Windsor- Essex, said earlier on Friday that the region falls in the red zone criteria, as the most recent weekly case rate is about 46 per 100,000 people and the test positivity rate is 2. 6 per cent.

While Windsor-Essex is making continued progress against the spread of COVID-19, Ahmed cautioned that case counts are still higher than they were in the peak of the first wave.

"I don't want people to get different messages," said Ahmed.

"We have to look at the reality as well, that this is what we're dealing with."

The province said that each region will stay in their designated zone for at least two weeks and then be reassessed to determine if it should stay in its current colour or move to a different zone.

Also, due to the confirmation of COVID-19 variants, the province said it is introducing an "emergency brake," which allows the provincial and local medical officers of health to advise moving a region back into lockdown should transmission increase.

This news comes after a variant was identified in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for the first time this week. Officials are still working to determine which of the coronavirus variants have arrived in the regions.

More to come.