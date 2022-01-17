Amherstburg's recycling pickup was delayed Friday, and yours could be too warns the waste authority

Some Amherstburg residents may have noticed their recycling was not picked up as usual on Friday, and had to be gathered Saturday.

It happened due to staffing shortages, and Windsor-Essex residents are being warned it could happen in your neighbourhood in the coming weeks.

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) issued a statement last week, warning that staffing shortages due to the Omicron variant are affecting pickup.

"We've been down at least three [workers] during recycling collection which causes delays because we need guys in the trucks," said Cat Griffin, communications specialist for the waste authority.

"So far, the delays have just been that they can't complete a portion of a municipality and they come back the next day to finish collecting it."

Although the delays have been minor so far, Griffin said the EWSWA wanted residents to be prepared in case staffing numbers dip lower amid the latest COVID-19 surge locally.

Rapid tests don't belong in the box

As the Ontario government prepares to deliver thousands of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to schools, a local recycling company is asking people to dispose of them properly.

The test kits come in a cardboard box and contain a nasal swab.

"To simply place it loose in a blue box or blue recycling bin is very problematic.," said Francis Veillieux, president of the Bluewater Recycling Association, which handles waste in parts of Lambton County.

"You run the risk of exposing all of our staff to it, and we already know that the virus is very contagious as it is now, and the more people that are affected, that means we have less people that work. If they're not here, then we can't service you."

A recycling operator in southwestern Ontario is asking people to dispose of used COVID-19 rapid test kits in the trash, not the recycling. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

So far in Windsor-Essex, not many have been disposed of in recycle bins, said Griffin, who said people can recycle the cardboard box that the swab comes in but the swab itself should be double-bagged and thrown into the garbage.

However, other pandemic-related garbage has been popping up.

"I guess there have been a lot of masks on the roads and we're just asking people to find a garbage can," said Griffin, adding that surgical and other masks cannot be recycled in the red or blue bins.

The EWSWA is also seeing a lot of cardboard boxes as more people may be turning to online shopping.

For anyone in Windsor-Essex looking for updates to recycling removal, the EWSWA is providing updates on their website, social media pages and the "Recycle Coach" app.