Windsor-Essex home prices rose by 35% in December

The real estate market in Windsor-Essex showed no signs of cooling off last month, with homes selling for more than one third higher than they did the previous year.

The latest statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors show the average price of a home was up 35.6 per cent in December compared with the same month in 2019.

The average selling price stood at just above $453,000 — about $119,000 higher than the average price last year.

The number of home sales also increased relative to last December by about a fifth, the report said.

But overall in 2020, inventory was down — the number of listings decreased by about seven per cent year over year, while the number of homes sold throughout the year saw a slight increase of about 2 per cent.

One realtor recently told CBC News she expects price increases to continue this year, though the market still remains a good place to buy.

"Because of the shortages of the inventory, I think the price growth will still be very strong entering 2021," said Maggie Chen, a broker of record at LC Platinum Realty.