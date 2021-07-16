Windsor drivers asked to avoid flooded roads amid rainfall warning

The City of Windsor is urging residents to take precautions and avoid driving along flooded roadways.

City crews are working in areas of concern but drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads until the rain subsides. For homeowners experiencing flooding, the city is providing help through its basement flooding subsidy program.

On Friday morning, Windsor-Essex was placed under a rainfall warning from Environment Canada warning that 40 to 60 millimetres could fall by Saturday morning.

In some areas, the rain may reach up to 75 millimetres.

The agency issued the alert just after 11 a.m. Friday. The region was previously under a special weather statement.

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," the agency said.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority placed the region under a flood watch.

Drive safely out there folks. Huge puddle at Crawford and Giles in Windsor. Some people are trying their luck. A couple of people have got stuck. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcwindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsortraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsortraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/tzqRa6icLc">pic.twitter.com/tzqRa6icLc</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

The regions most affected by the rainfall include:

Windsor.

Amherstburg.

Tecumseh.

Belle River.

Lakeshore.

LaSalle.

South Windsor.

McGregor.

Windsor Airport.

Maidstone.

Essex.

For information on flooding, Environment Canada recommends contacting the Ontario Ministry fo Natural Resources and Forestry District or the local conservation authority.

Windsor-Essex residents who have been impacted by flooding from today's downpour are encouraged to contact 311 either through Windsor 311 Mobile App or through 311 online.

"This is a significant rainfall that is causing issues for homes and on roadways," City Engineer Mark Winterton said in a media release.

"And we know contacting 311 might not be top priority for homeowners right at the moment but by using the app at their convenience we'll be taking the numbers and locations of those flooded and we'll add that information to our growing data base to help plan for a future where flooding becomes less and less of an issue".