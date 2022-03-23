Strong winds, heavy rain expected for Windsor-Essex, with cold days ahead

Much of southwestern Ontario is in for significant amounts of rainfall and strong winds Wednesday that could knock out power in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

About 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected by Wednesday night, according to the weather authority.

The rain is expected to be heaviest this afternoon, into the evening.

Environment Canada said the partially frozen ground may not be able to absorb the rainfall, possibly leading to flooding in low-lying areas.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a shoreline conditions statement for the Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island, with Leamington — between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park — being most susceptible.

Winds coming from the east could gust up to 70 km/hr and could knock out power.

Cold, rainy days ahead

ERCA expects about 40 mm of rainfall in the next 48 hours, which could cause drainage issues.

However, the conservation authority has not issued a flood watch, as thresholds do not reach that point.

Meteorologist Peter Kimbell said the weather coming after Wednesday won't be much of an improvement.

"We're going to have a few wet days through until the weekend," he said.

"Then, it's going to be cold for the weekend and into next week, so anybody looking for 20 degree weather or even 15 — not going to happen probably before the end of March."

Thursday's forecast shows a high of 9 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

There's a 60 per cent showers of Friday with a high of 10 C and by Saturday, there's a 70 per cent chance rain will turn to flurries with a high of 2 C.

Mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday with a high of 2 C.

