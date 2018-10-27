Photos
'Some of these are crazy,' Windsorites carve pumpkins for cancer
A 12-year-old started a community fundraiser through a jack-o'-lantern competition.
Businesses around town donated more than $10,000 to the Windsor Essex County Cancer Care Foundation
A 12-year-old set a goal to raise $10,000 for the Windsor Essex County Cancer Care Foundation.
And she exceeded it by $200, all with the help from some giant pumpkins and carving utensils.
Lindsay Bareich invited businesses around the city to donate money to enter a jack-o'-lantern competition.
Patients and staff at the foundation will be the judges.
"I'm really happy that we've got that many doing it," said Lindsay Bareich. Halloween is one of her favourite holidays and carving pumpkins is her family's tradition. There are 19 businesses that participated in the competition.
"Some of these are crazy," she said.
Check out some of the submissions below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.