'Some of these are crazy,' Windsorites carve pumpkins for cancer

A 12-year-old set a goal to raise $10,000 for the Windsor Essex County Cancer Care Foundation.

And she exceeded it by $200, all with the help from some giant pumpkins and carving utensils.

Lindsay Bareich invited businesses around the city to donate money to enter a jack-o'-lantern competition.

Patients and staff at the foundation will be the judges.

"I'm really happy that we've got that many doing it," said Lindsay Bareich. Halloween is one of her favourite holidays and carving pumpkins is her family's tradition. There are 19 businesses that participated in the competition.

"Some of these are crazy," she said.

Check out some of the submissions below.

