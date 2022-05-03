Windsor-Essex public school employee facing more charges related to sexual assault against minors

A man who worked with high school students in Windsor-Essex and was previously charged with sexual offences against minors is now facing more charges after two more victims have come forward, police said Tuesday.

Police launched an investigation in March after two people reported being sexually assaulted. The incidents took place in January, according to police, who encouraged other potential victims to come forward at that time.

On Tuesday, police said two more victims have come forward with allegations.

Police said on April 5, a young female victim came forward. After investigating, police said in February of 2019 while working as a coach and mentor, the accused sexually assaulted the victim.

On April 13 another female victim came forward reporting two incidents against the accused. Police said they investigated and determined those incidents happened between November 2021 and March 2022 while the accused was working as mentor in a program the victim was part of.

Police said the accused communicated with victims in person and electronically on social media.

Michael Hampden-Carter, 35, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

In April, he was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation. He was granted bail, and made a court appearance that month.

He is expected back in court in June.

At the time of the incidents, Hampden-Carter was working with the Greater Essex County District School Board as an advisor at the high school level, police said.

Police say they continue to encourage any other victims or anyone with information in the case to come forward.