Windsor-Essex public health nurses reject final offer

Windsor-Essex public health nurses have rejected a final offer from the health unit.

The 86 nurse practitioners, public health nurses and registered practical nurses have been on strike since March 8. They are represented by the Ontario Nurses Association Local 8.

The CEO of the health unit, Theresa Marentette, said in a news release Wednesday that the final offer was made after a bargaining session last week.

"The offer on the table was fair to our public health nurses, while at the same time responsible, in light of the very real cost pressures we are facing due to the growing demand for services in our region," said Marentette.

The nurses had been working without a contract since March of last year. The main issue at stake in the negotiation is the wage increase.

On April 2, more than 80 nurses voted against ratifying a tentative agreement.

Some services at the health unit had been cancelled because of the labour disruption. They include school immunization clinics and breastfeeding clinics.

CBC News has reached out to ONA Local 8's chief bargaining officer for comment.