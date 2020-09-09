Breakfast and snack programs will be changing at elementary schools in the Greater Essex County District School Board system — an initiative that some 16,000 students rely on — due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

That's nearly half of the student body, according to Sharon Pyke, a superintendent with the public school board who is responsible for student wellness.

Pyke said normally students would be eating a full breakfast before class or a snack during the day all together in a room and sharing condiments, but not this semester.

"Things like having toast or cereal is something that's not going to be able to be offered, it's going to have to be a grab-and-go type of breakfast so that kids can take it, eat it, and there's minimal, minimal contact on that."

Full breakfast will be replaced by prepackaged food and snacks, which will add to the cost said Pyke. The board is not sure how much at this time.

Food will also be handed out in classrooms by volunteers who will be screened for COVID-19.

"You can have fruits and vegetables and they will be cut up but they need to be in baggies or in cellophane, something that keeps them separate," said Pyke, adding that fruits and vegetables are a staple food for the program.

"It will just look different."

Volunteers, or other visitors, are not to be permitted at most schools this year. However, Pyke said this will not affect the program.

"We are considering our volunteers for the nutrition program as essential visitors," said Pyke, though the board will reevaluate that policy if necessary due to health concerns.

As for high school students, Pyke said they will have no cafeteria facilities but are only attending school a half-day so will not require full meals. Snacks will be brought to classrooms.

