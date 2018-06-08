Ontario votes 2022: Here's who's running so far in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

The next Ontario election is right around the corner.

To help you stay informed, CBC Windsor is keeping on top of each local riding and who's already announced they'll run for the June 2 vote.

History could be made in Windsor-Essex this year as women of colour are running in three ridings, and the Progressive Conservatives, who have been unsuccessful for several years, are fielding three well-known candidates in the ridings.

The Liberals, New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives have nominated most of their candidates in the four Windsor-Essex ridings. The Green Party has not yet nominated any candidates in our ridings.

There will definitely be new MPPs in Windsor — Tecumseh and in Essex, where incumbents Percy Hatfield and Taras Natyshak aren't running.

Confirmed candidates are listed below, but that list is expected to grow. Candidates must have paperwork in to Elections Ontario by 2 p.m. ET on May 12. The candidate list below is based on publicly available information and responses from the parties. CBC Windsor has contacted all registered political parties in Ontario.

Windsor West

The provincial riding of Windsor West had a population of 122,990 as of the 2016 census. The riding spans the west end of Windsor and borders on Essex County. By area, it is the smallest riding in Windsor-Essex, at 83 square kilometres.

Since 2014, the area has been represented by Lisa Gretzky of the New Democratic Party. She is facing off against high-profile challengers including lawyer Linda McCurdy and John Leontowicz, the former police chief in LaSalle.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Windsor West (in alphabetical order by last name):

Lisa Gretzky (incumbent), NDP.

John Leontowicz, Progressive Conservative.

Linda McCurdy, Liberal.

Jeremy Palko, Ontario Party.

Windsor—Tecumseh

Windsor—Tecumseh, which covers the east end of Windsor and Tecumseh, is one of two ridings in this region where the incumbent candidate is not seeking re-election. The population was 117,430 as of the 2016 Census, and the riding spans 189 square kilometres.

NDP MPP Percy Hatfield, who picked up the seat nearly a decade ago in a 2013 byelection, announced last year that he is not seeking re-election this time around.

Stepping up to claim the open seat so far are Tecumseh town councillor Andrew Dowie, Windsor city councillor Gary Kaschak and advocate Gemma Grey-Hall, who works at the University of Windsor.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Windsor—Tecumseh:

Andrew Dowie, Progressive Conservative.

Gemma Grey-Hall, NDP.

Gary Kaschak, Liberal.

Essex

The riding of Essex consists of LaSalle, Lakeshore, Kingsville, Amherstburg and Essex. It has an area of 2,272 square kilometres and a population of 125,440 as of 2016. By population, it's the largest riding in Windsor-Essex.

In December, NDP MPP Taras Natyshak announced he would not run in the 2022 election after serving in the riding since 2011.

The party has tapped Ron LeClair, a school trustee and former police officer, as they look to hold onto the seat, while Amherstburg deputy mayor Anthony Leardi is running under the PC banner.

Manpreet Brar is running for the Liberal party. She is an IT professional and active volunteer.

A spokesperson for the Green Party said the party is looking to announce a candidate soon.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Essex:

Manpreet Brar, Liberal.

Frank Causarano, Ontario Party.

Anthony Leardi, Progressive Conservative.

Ron LeClair, NDP.

Kevin Linfield, None of the Above Party.

Danielle Sylvester, New Blue Party.

Chatham-Kent—Leamington

Chatham-Kent—Leamington includes Chatham-Kent, Leamington, Lakeshore and the Township of Pelee. Its population was 109,620 as of 2016 and the riding occupies 3,036 square kilometres.

It's currently represented by MPP Rick Nicholls, who is seeking re-election, but not as a Tory.

Elected as a PC MPP in 2011, Nicholls was kicked out of caucus last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He later joined the Ontario Party — led by former MP Derek Sloan — which bills itself as politically to the right of the other mainstream parties, including the PCs.

Nicholls is the party's first member to sit in the legislature, and if re-elected he would be the first person to be elected under its banner.

The PCs, however, are looking to hold onto the riding, nominating Leamington Coun. Trevor Jones. The NDP has nominated another municipal politician, Chatham-Kent Coun. Brock McGregor.

When asked about several local ridings without a Liberal candidate, a party spokesperson indicated that candidates will be announced "in the coming weeks."

The following candidates have announced they will run in Chatham-Kent—Leamington:

Bryce Giroux, None of the Above Party.

Trevor Jones, Progressive Conservative.

Brock McGregor, NDP.

Rick Nicholls (incumbent), Ontario Party.

Sarnia—Lambton

The riding of Sarnia—Lambton includes Sarnia, Petrolia, Point Edward, Plympton-Wyoming, Enniskillen, St. Clair and Oil Springs.

It has a population of 105,335 and spans 1,755 square kilometres, as of the 2016 census.

PC MPP Bob Bailey, who has been in office since 2007, is seeking another term at Queen's Park.

So far, Keith Benn, a geologist, is running under the banner of the New Blue Party of Ontario, which is led by Jim Karahalios.

The party's president, Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios, was ousted from the PC caucus for voting against an emergency measures bill.

A spokesperson for the NDP told CBC News they intend to announce a candidate soon. When asked about several local ridings without a Liberal candidate, a party spokesperson indicated that candidates will be announced "in the coming weeks."

The following candidates have announced they will run in Sarnia-Lambton:

Bob Bailey (incumbent), Progressive Conservative.

Keith Benn, New Blue Party.

Lambton-Kent—Middlesex

This riding spans a large, mostly rural area — 5,708 square kilometres — with a population of 105,335 according to the 2016 census.

It's been represented by PC MPP Monte McNaughton since 2011. McNaughton has been Ontario's labour minister since 2019, a role that has taken on added prominence during the pandemic.

McNaughton is seeking a fourth term, and so far, he's low on competitors. With about six weeks to go before the vote, none of the other major parties have candidates in place. Spokespeople for both the Green Party and the NDP indicated that their candidates for this riding would be announced soon.

When asked about several local ridings without a Liberal candidate, a party spokesperson indicated that candidates will be announced "in the coming weeks."

The following candidates have announced they will run in Lambton-Kent—Middlesex:

Dean Eve, None of the Above Party.

Monte McNaughton (incumbent), Progressive Conservative.

