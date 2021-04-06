Province prioritizes 7 COVID-19 'hot spot' postal codes in Windsor-Essex for vaccines
People aged 50 and older in identified areas will be prioritized, provincial government says
The provincial government has identified seven postal codes in Windsor-Essex as COVID-19 "hot spots" that will be prioritized for phase 2 of Ontario's Vaccine Distribution Plan.
In addition to those pinpointed in Windsor-Essex, the province also highlighted "hot spot" regions in a dozen other health units that will be prioritized for vaccinations.The province said in a news release Tuesday that "hot spot" postal codes are those that have "historic and ongoing" high rates of death, hospitalization and transmission of the disease.
In Windsor-Essex, the identified areas include:
- N8X, which is South Central Windsor.
- N8Y, which is Walkerville and East Windsor area.
- N9A, which is downtown Windsor.
- N9B, which is Sandwich Towne and University of Windsor area.
- N9C, which is Sandwich Towne.
- N8H, which is in Leamington.
- N9Y, which is in Kingsville.
Phase 2 of the vaccination plan began in April and is expected to run until the end of June. People aged 50 and older in these postal code hot spots are priority to be vaccinated, according to the provincial government.
"Delivering vaccines to people who live in these areas is critical to reducing the impact of COVID-19 as quickly as possible," the provincial government said in a news release.
The Ministry of Health will work with public health units to ensure "timely access" of the vaccines to these communities and use all available mediums, such as pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics and mobile teams, according to the province.
