Windsor-Essex group looks to set record for most people playing the organ
Ever want to try playing the organ? Now's the time to pipe up
Whether it's in church or at a ballgame, you may have heard the distinctive sound of a pipe organ many times, but have you ever had a chance to play one? A group in Windsor-Essex wants to provide an opportunity later this month.
Saturday, April 23, is International Organ Day, the Windsor Essex Centre of the Royal Canadian College of Organists is marking the occasion by allowing people to give it a try.
The aim is to set a record, with as many people playing the organ between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at designated venues in the region.
"We're inviting the public to come and experience ... playing a pipe organ for the first time in their lives," said Windsor-Essex RCCO president Paul Wharram.
Wharram, who is also director of music and organist at the Church of the Epiphany in Kingsville, Ont., said the organ is known as the "king of instruments" because of its large size and its wide range of sounds, representing a whole orchestra.
Evan Su, a Grade 11 student at Vincent Massey Secondary School, will be at one of the venues involved to help show off the organ to newcomers.
"I'll be playing and demonstrating to some of participants, and I'll be acting as a kind of role model because we are trying to reach out to younger people to get them to be interested in the organ," he said.
Participants will also get a chance to learn about the organists' college, how to become a member, as well as, scholarship and bursary opportunities.
Su has been playing the organ for the last two years through a scholarship program.
For those who might be intimidated, Su said the organ isn't too hard to pick up — "if you can play piano, then you'll be able to play the organ," Su said.
Here's a list of places where you can play the organ on April 23.
- Riverside United Church, 881 Glidden Ave., Windsor.
- Westminster United Church, 1689 Dougall Ave., Windsor.
- Académie Ste-Cécile International School, 825 Cousineau Rd., Windsor.
- All Saints Anglican Church, 330 City Hall Square West Windsor.
- Morris Sutton Funeral Home, 68 Giles Blvd. East, Windsor.
- Church of the Ascension,1385 University Ave. West, Windsor.
- Church of the Epiphany, 96 Main St. West, Kingsville.
- Harrow United Church, 45 Munger St. East, Harrow.
- Essex Christian Reformed Church, 276 Talbot St. South, Essex.
