Survey launched ahead of organics collection in Windsor-Essex

Windsor and Essex County officials are seeking feedback from the public as they plan the region's organic waste collection program, which is expected to be in place by 2025.

In a media release on Monday, the municipalities said they are launching a survey in order to launch the "best program possible" for collecting organic materials like food scraps.

The survey is open until the end of May.

Earlier this year, Windsor city council unanimously agreed to join the regional project, run by the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority.

The program is being offered to abide by provincial legislation that requires regions to divert organic waste away from landfills by 2025.

The city is required to provide curbside collection of food and organic waste and must divert 70 per cent of its organic waste. Meanwhile, smaller communities — Leamington, Amherstburg, LaSalle and Tecumseh — only have to divert 50 per cent.

These regions also don't need to provide curbside collection, but instead can do a public, drop-off depot or create a community composting area.

Kingsville, Essex and Lakeshore are currently exempt due to their population size.