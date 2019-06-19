Windsor-Essex opioids deaths totalled 48 in 2018, surpassing highs

A total of 48 people died of opioid-related causes in Windsor-Essex throughout 2018, according to figures published by Public Health Ontario.

Compared to 2017 when 36 people died of opioid-related deaths , 2018's figures represent an approximately 33 per cent increase.

According to Public Health Ontario, four people died in October, eight in November and four more in December:

January 2018: 2 July 2018: 7 February 2018: 4 August 2018: 5 March 2018: 5 September 2018: 3 April 2018: 0 October 2018: 4 May 2018: 4 November 2018: 8 June 2018: 2 December 2018: 4

Windsor is one of a number of large Ontario cities without an approved injection site. In April, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the city is likely months away from applying for a supervised injection site.

Outgoing police chief Al Frederick is a noted opponent of supervised injection sites. He''s also a critic of providing police officers with naloxone, a drug which can be used to prevent the effects of opioids.

Frederick has repeatedly maintained that the administration of naloxone is a medical procedure that's not part of an officer's mandate.

"So when we're engaged with something like that … we're not doing something else in relation to public safety," said Frederick, during an open house held in honour of his retirement Tuesday.

"We have to take a hard look from a community perspective on what we want our police officers doing each and everyday."

Public Health Ontario continuously updates its numbers, so the current data is subject to change.