Windsor-Essex opioids deaths totalled 48 in 2018, surpassing highs
Windsor·New

According to data published by Public Health Ontario, 48 people died of opioid-related deaths in 2018 -- the highest on record since 2011 and 2016, which saw 37 deaths each.

CBC News ·
Packets of fentanyl mostly in powder form and methamphetamine, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized from a truck crossing into Arizona from Mexico, is on display during a news conference at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, U.S., January 31, 2019. Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC1CE9BC0000 (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Reuters)

A total of 48 people died of opioid-related causes in Windsor-Essex throughout 2018, according to figures published by Public Health Ontario.

Compared to 2017 when 36 people died of opioid-related deaths, 2018's figures represent an approximately 33 per cent increase.

According to Public Health Ontario, four people died in October, eight in November and four more in December:

January 2018: 2July 2018: 7
February 2018: 4August 2018: 5
March 2018: 5September 2018: 3
April 2018: 0October 2018: 4
May 2018: 4November 2018: 8
June 2018: 2December 2018: 4

    Windsor is one of a number of large Ontario cities without an approved injection site. In April, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the city is likely months away from applying for a supervised injection site.

    Outgoing police chief Al Frederick is a noted opponent of supervised injection sites. He''s also a critic of providing police officers with naloxone, a drug which can be used to prevent the effects of opioids.

    Frederick has repeatedly maintained that the administration of naloxone is a medical procedure that's not part of an officer's mandate.

    "So when we're engaged with something like that … we're not doing something else in relation to public safety," said Frederick, during an open house held in honour of his retirement Tuesday.

    "We have to take a hard look from a community perspective on what we want our police officers doing each and everyday."

    Public Health Ontario continuously updates its numbers, so the current data is subject to change.

