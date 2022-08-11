People in Windsor-Essex are dying from opioids. Friends, family want to ensure they aren't forgotten

When thinking about his two friends who recently died from overdoses, Dan Gibbs said he loves them and he wishes he had more time with them.

"One friend was doing cocaine and there was fentanyl in the cocaine and she went to bed and didn't wake up. She left behind a son and a brother and a lot of friends who miss her," he said.

Gibbs is one of many people in Windsor-Essex who have suffered the loss of loved ones due to overdoses.

Harm reduction organization Pozitive Pathways is giving the community a new online space to remember them.

People have been sharing messages about friends and family who have overdosed on a webpage launched on Tuesday.

The online memorial already has 15 messages as of Thursday afternoon.

Gibbs hasn't added to the memorial, but the project strikes a deeply personal chord — Friday marks his 90th day of recovery after spending the last 20 years using drugs on and off.

Had he continued using the way that he was, Gibbs said he's not sure he would still be alive today, and might have been one of the names on the online page.

During the pandemic, Gibbs said he was at his lowest and knew he needed help.

"Just waking up every morning and the first thing that I thought about was using and if I wasn't able to come up with a way to use, I just didn't feel like I wanted to be alive anymore and that's a pretty sad spot to be in," he told CBC News.

Since May, he's been enrolled at Hand in Hand Support, a non-profit organization in Windsor that provides substance abuse and mental health recovery programs.

This week, the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid & Substance Strategy (WECOSS) issued its sixth alert for 2022 related to a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits and overdoses, as well as substance use related calls to emergency services.

According to the most recent data from Ontario Health, there were 77 opioid related deaths in Windsor-Essex last year — 10 of these deaths are not yet confirmed.

Meanwhile, in 2020, there were 71 deaths reported.

Last year, there were also 505 emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex related to opioid use, compared to 358 the year before.

"It's not good out there," said Claire Venet-Rogers, the harm reduction community education coordinator at Pozitive Pathways.

Claire Venet-Rogers is the harm reduction community education coordinator at Pozitive Pathways in Windsor. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Online memorial creates space for mourning

Messages on the online memorial paint a picture of some of the people the community has lost.

"I think of what you would be doing, who you would be, and what we could do together," reads one of the messages in remembrance of Anon.

Another dedicated to Dylan C. reads, "You did your best to be a good dad, and you were loved by so many people. Rest in peace xx."

Last names are not being shared to maintain people's privacy, Pozitive Pathways said.

It's a very scary decision for someone who has an active addiction, but if we can give them the means to a support then when they're ready they're going to change. - Dan Gibbs

"It really hit home when I started seeing these messages come in I was like 'oh yeah, of course this is why I'm doing the work that I do,'" said Venet-Rogers.

"These are the faces and the people behind the work that we're doing ... We can't talk about International Overdose Awareness Day without talking about the stigma that these people face.

"Often times the friends and families of people who have died from an overdose feel like they don't have a space, or at least a public space, where they can mourn and share those feelings."

Looking at the wall of comments and names, Gibbs said it's a good way to honour someone's life.

His message to people in the community who know someone struggling with addiction is to "treat them with care and kindness."

"The longer we can keep someone alive they're always going to have that opportunity to change when they're ready," he said.

"It's a very scary decision for someone who has an active addiction, but if we can give them the means to a support then when they're ready they're going to change."

Gibbs said he's starting going back to work part-time again and is focusing on playing music.

Pozitive Pathways is also marking International Overdose Awareness Day with a free session that explains opioids and includes naloxone training on Aug. 31.