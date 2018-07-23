Ontario budget not good for vulnerable people, Windsor-Essex MPPs say

There are few spending cuts in Ontario PCs first budget, but Windsor-Essex politicians worry what reducing money for Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services will mean for people.

The government plans to reduce the ministry's budget by roughly $375.7 million — from $17 billion to $16.7 billion. But the NDP's point out, the reduction will total about $1 billion over the next three years.

"I'm blown away," said Percy Hatfield, NDP MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

"With all due respect, Doug Ford's priorities are about booze and re-branding, and not things that matter to most people in Ontario."

Ron Dunn, Executive Director of the Downtown Mission, says he's happy to see the dental care for seniors and child care tax rebates in the budget. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

The government has already announced changes to the way it is funding the Ontario Autism Program. It will also change the social assistance program.

"The best social program is a job, for those who can get one," the budget reads.

Windsor West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky thinks the government should be investing and supporting people, rather than reducing the budget for that ministry.

"These people that are on social assistance are already living below poverty and this government is going to take them even further back and make it harder for them to keep a roof over their head," she said.

Child care, dental care

On the other hand, the government has introduced things like the child care tax credit which will help low-income households the most. Families that earn less than $20,000 a year will receive up to $6,000 per child under the age of seven.

The new PC dental program will also offer coverage to seniors making less than $19,300 or couples making less than $32,300.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls says they aren't firing any teachers. (Rick Nicholls)

Ron Dunn, executive director of Downtown Mission, which also runs a dental clinic for low-income people, is happy to see that dental coverage.

He wants to see details as soon as possible.

Education changes

The PC party was also criticized for its education reforms, particularly for its reduction of 3,475 teaching jobs in four years.

Some local concurrent music education students are worried about what that means for their future.

"I'm kind of scared that I'm going to have go out of province to find a job, which I've actually been considering more and more now," said student Corinne Montpetit.

However, PC MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington Rick Nicholls defends the move, saying the province is already losing around 3,700 teachers a year through turnover.

"There's going to be no firings," he said.

"I don't see a down side. We have to get our budget in order, and it's not on the backs of those students."