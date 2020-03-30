Online learning help arrives for Windsor-Essex students, once province gives 'go-ahead'

School kids in Windsor-Essex have not been to class since March 13 and by now, they should have been back for a full week but schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's no certainty about when schools may reopen, adding stress on kids, their parents, and on school boards, who are trying to find some way to keep students learning during this time.

"We expect children to continue some learning," said Erin Kelly, director of education for the Greater Essex County District School Board. "We have, for example, on our website for this week, a week at a glance and what families can do together."

That continued learning is something the Catholic board wants for its students as well.

"The ministry's provided resources and we've provided resources online, and we're working in behind the scenes, trying to deliver a platform that people will be able to get on to as they move forward through this," said Terry Lyons, the director of education for the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.

"In case it's a longer period of time, and in this, we're working with our teachers right now to provide training online as well, so they'll be able to deliver that curriculum."

Hear more from Kelly and Lyons on CBC's Windsor Morning:

Lyons said the board is working to get technology into the hands of 1,400 students who don't have online access at home. The public board is doing the same thing.

Both boards are waiting for the go-ahead from the Ontario government to unleash their learning platforms.

School boards say they have not received any new information about how long the closures will last during the pandemic.

Until then, Kelly hopes children and families will continue to do some learning at home, but also be safe.

"We expect them of course to be looking after themselves, following all the social distancing rules and making sure that they're doing self-care, because this is a really important time and a very stressful time for everyone," she said.