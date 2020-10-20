Health unit reports seven new cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, after reporting zero the day before for the first time since March.

WECHU officials said that three of the new cases came from close contacts of confirmed cases, one case was community-acquired and three cases are still under investigation.

There are now 32 active cases in the region, and 76 deaths. Three workplaces — an agri-farm workplace in Kingsville, a food and beverage workplace also in Kingsville and a construction workplace in Lakeshore — continue to experience outbreaks.

The region has seen 2,780 cases with 2,672 resolved. WECHU officials noted that they removed a previously reported case because the individual tested negative the second time.

Chatham-Kent top doctor hopes schools can avoid outbreaks

Despite a number of cases at schools in Chatham-Kent, the region's top doctor says he hopes that public health procedures in place for schools can prevent any outbreaks or school closures.

The region has seen four cases of COVID-19 in the school community — two at St. Anne Catholic School in Blenheim, one at Tecumseh Public School in Chatham, and one from a service provider that works with both the St. Clair Catholic District School Board and Lambton-Kent District School Board. The cases consist of students and staff members.

As a whole, Chatham-Kent has 14 active cases and three deaths due to COVID-19. It has had 385 total cases.

Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health, told CBC's Afternoon Drive that no schools are experiencing an outbreak, because the infections were not acquired in school. He says 48 students at last count are isolating because of potential contact with the confirmed cases.

"We're doing quite well overall. We have no cases that are transmitted in schools. We've had to isolate some cohorts of students because of potential contacts with cases. But that's not the same as having a school-related outbreak," he said.

"We worked out all of our protocols long before this happened because we knew it would happen — it's happening in other jurisdictions across Ontario."

The schools are using a number of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students have been divided into cohorts, teachers are required to wear personal protective equipment, and students and staff are practicing physical distancing with minimal interactions when moving on school property.

He says the fact that students are divided into cohorts has made it easier to determine which students may have been exposed and which students to send home.

"We really do a thorough investigation to try to find out when this person could have become contagious, and then we act accordingly with regard to those timelines," he said.

If a student tests positive, their entire cohort and school bus would potentially have to isolate, according to Colby.

"Hopefully by doing all this precautionary work, we won't be in the position of having any in-school transmission, which would necessitate closing them down," he said.

Lambton Public Health reported 365 confirmed cases with 331 resolved at last update.