Windsor-Essex sees its highest new daily case count in months

Windsor-Essex has recorded its highest new daily COVID-19 case count in months, with a large spike in an Essex County long-term care home.

The region has 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's (WECHU) website. The last time the daily case count was this high was on July 26 when 41 cases were reported, according to WECHU.

The health unit is also reporting 150 active cases, with the region having surpassed 3,000 total cases.

Of the new cases, 10 are from Iler Lodge in Essex County, which went from having five resident cases and one staff case to 15 resident cases and one staff case.

Seven of the new cases are agri-farm workers, eight are close contacts of a confirmed case, two are community acquired, one is travel related to Michigan and 11 are still under investigation.

Three other long-term care and retirement homes remain in outbreak in the region, including:

Berkshire Care Center in Windsor with one staff case.

Riverside Place in Windsor with two staff cases.

Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor with four resident cases and four staff cases.