Windsor-Essex NDP stronghold crumbles, only 1 MP re-elected

The Windsor-Essex New Democratic Party stronghold is no more, with representatives from all three parties heading to the House of Commons.

NDP incumbent Brian Masse was re-elected in Windsor West, but Windsor-Tecumseh elected a Liberal and Essex went Conservative.

Masse's win was the only celebration the NDP had Monday night, with former MP Cheryl Hardcastle conceding a tight race in Windsor-Tecumseh.

"I thought I was going to be here to thank you all, to say you have something to show for these efforts," said Hardcastle, who won the 2015 general election after Joe Comartin retired. "All I can do is be grateful that I was able to be a voice in Ottawa and have the insight that I have."

Hardcastle ended the night with about 32 per cent of the vote — only one per cent behind Liberal Irek Kusmiercyzk — but Hardcastle has said she will not call for a recount. The margin of victory for Kusmierczyk was 642 votes.

Essex's Tracey Ramsey lost her seat to the Conservatives, but said she didn't believe it was the end of orange in the riding.

"It's not the result we wanted, but we fought very hard," said Ramsey. "I'm so thankful. I know how hard you worked. I'm so proud of my team. The past four years has been a gift, to really give back to my community and to learn about this riding that I love so much.

Brian Masse projected winner for Windsor West. <br>Anita Hu, 18, is a first time voter and helped Brian Masse with his campaign. <br>She reacts to his projected win. <a href="https://t.co/8hmH8x4pCL">pic.twitter.com/8hmH8x4pCL</a> —@AmyDodgeCBC

Masse, the only returning NDP MP for the region, said he will miss his party allies.

"Cheryl and Tracey were solid representatives [in Ottawa] and I think their work will be sorely missed," said Masse, who remains the longest-serving NDP MP in Canada. He was originally sent to Ottawa in a 2002 byelection.

"We were able to get through successive majority and minority parliaments through a dogged approach and I'm going to continue that way ... I think Canadians expect us to make Parliament work the best they can."