Local Indigenous residents share tips on how to show support, solidarity

As Indigenous people in Canada are honouring their culture on National Indigenous People's Day, non-Indigenous Canadians can show their support and solidarity.

Bean Deleary, a community educator and Indigenous community consultant on Walpole Island, suggests people read Indigenous literature and share it with their family.

"This is a time for learning. It's a time for examining those truths," Deleary said. "Find an Indigenous author. Find a book to read. Find a story to read your children about Indigenous people."

Deleary, along with many Indigenous people in Canada, is personally challenged by the recent discovery of more than 200 children's bodies at a residential school site in Kamloops, BC.

"In many of our communities we're in a place of mourning. We're in a place of grief," said Deleary.

"I wasn't feeling very celebratory today. At the same time, this day is about recognizing. Recognizing Indigenous people and honouring the fact that we still have our culture."

He and his family plan to spend time on the traditional lands and honour the cultural connections and lands.

WATCH: Deleary talks about how people can show their support

Bean Deleary gives guidance to non-Indigenous people on how to show support and solidarity for National Indigenous People's Day. 3:36 Bean Deleary gives guidance to non-Indigenous people on how to show support and solidarity for National Indigenous People's Day. 3:36

25th anniversary

June 21, 2021 marks the 25th annual National Indigenous Peoples Day, an opportunity for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage and diverse contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

Tina Jacobs, Executive Director at Canadian American Indian Friendship Centre in Windsor, said the recent discovery in Kamloops and ongoing investigations into other residential schools, has made this year more about awareness rather than celebration.

"It's something that's always been there and never been talked about and now it's out and more people are actually realizing how true it is," said Jacobs.

'Orange shirts'

She suggested wearing orange shirts, a budding tradition to show support and remember the effects of residential schools in Canada. Jacob's shirt reads, 'Every Child Matters.'

"It's every child, like all the children matter. I don't care if they are Indigenous or they're other cultures. All children matter and no child should be treated that way. Our children are our future and they're the ones that are going to look after our language and our culture and everything, so we have to cherish them," said Jacobs.

Windsor-Essex residents were invited to swing by the centre this year for a taste of Indigenous culture and to show their support.

"The biggest support Canadians can show to Indigenous people is listen to their stories and understanding their stories are a part of Canadian history," said Jacobs.