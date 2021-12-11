Here's who's running in the municipal election in Windsor

Windsor residents, here are your options.

With a deadline Friday afternoon for municipal election candidates to file their nomination papers, we're a step closer to learning who will represent you at city council next term.

As you consider how to cast your ballot in the Oct. 24 vote, here's a look at who's running and how the race is shaping up so far.

Familiar faces

This municipal election features a lot of familiar faces — all council members but one are running for re-election and there are multiple candidates who have sought public office recently.

There are two wards without incumbent candidates: the downtown Ward 3, currently represented by Rino Bortolin, and the Walkerville and South Walkerville Ward 4, which is represented by Chris Holt.

Holt is running for mayor, a challenger to two-term mayor, Drew Dilkens as he looks to clinch a third term in office.

So far in the campaign, Holt has told residents they don't need to settle for "adequate" services and released several topics in his platform including the fate of the shuttered Windsor Arena.

Dilkens has said he stands on his track record — he hosted a press conference at the future site of the electric vehicle battery plant project — and has characterized Holt's vision as radical and risky.

The races for the two open wards are among the hottest contested in the city.

There are six people running in Ward 3 including Downtown Windsor BIA chair Brian Yeomans and business owner Renaldo Agostino.

In Ward 4, eight contenders have come forward, including former Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Matt Marchand — who ran against Dilkens in the last election — former radio host Mark McKenzie and Kristen Siapas, a parent advocate within the public school board.

In Ward 7, the candidates include 22-year-old Sydney Brouillard-Coyle, who works for Trans Wellness Ontario. If elected, Brouillard-Coyle, whose pronouns are ney, nem and nir, would be the first transgender and openly LGBTQ councillor, as well as the youngest.

Ney is among four candidates running against Coun. Jeewen Gill, who was elected in a 2020 byelection.

In the east-end Ward 8, Coun. Gary Kaschak was about to be acclaimed until a well-known candidate emerged the day before the deadline.

Gemma Grey-Hall, who works at the University of Windsor, recently ran as the NDP candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh in the provincial election. Kaschak also competed in that race, under the Liberal banner, but both were bested by Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie.

Grey-Hall and Kaschak also faced off in the 2018 municipal vote in Ward 8.

Meanwhile, in Ward 10, a former councillor is looking to take back the riding he once represented. Coun. Jim Morrison defeated Paul Borrelli by 250 votes the last time around.

Candidates declared in Windsor

Note: The deadline to submit nomination papers is 2 p.m. Friday. The information below is based on what the City of Windsor shared on its website as of Thursday. This article will be updated to reflect any additional candidates.

Mayor

Benjamin Danyluk

Aaron Day

Drew Dilkens (incumbent)

Chris Holt

Ernie Lamont

Ward 1

Fred Francis (incumbent)

Darcie Renaud

Ward 2

Fabio Costante (incumbent)

Sam Romano

Chris Soda

Ward 3

Renaldo Agostino

Katherine Cameron

Helmi Charif

Kennedy Mangera

James McCarte

Brian Yeomans

Ward 4

Giovanni "John" Abati

Edy Haddad

Gregory Heil

Matt Marchand

Mark McKenzie

Jake Rondot

Kristen Siapas

Patrick Sutherland

Ward 5

Ken Acton

Alessandro Didone (Alex)

Caitlyn Desmarais

Ed Sleiman (incumbent)

Currie Soulliere

Richard St. Denis

Ward 6

Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)

Dylon Graves

Ashley Lafreniere

Beth St. Denis

Ward 7

Sydney Brouillard-Coyle

Jeewen Gill (incumbent)

Greg Lemay

Angelo Marignani

Sophia Sevo

Ward 8

Gemma Grey-Hall

Gary Kaschak (incumbent)

Ward 9

Harinder Cheema

Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)

Dan Mokrzycki

Ward 10

Paul Borrelli

Mark Masanovich

Jim Morrison (incumbent)

Trustee Greater Essex County District School Board

Wards 1, 2, 9

Fazle Baki

Malek Mekawi

Linda Qin (incumbent)

Wards 3, 4, 10

Sarah Cipkar (incumbent)

Christie Nelson

Margaret A. Stanley

Wards 5, 6, 7, 8

Claudette Bernier-Schiller

Cathy Cooke (incumbent)

Genevieve Coritana

Gale Simko Hatfield (incumbent)

AnnMarie Simpson

Stephanie Slipiec

Trustee Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board

Wards 1, 10

Fulvio Valentinis (incumbent)

Wards 2, 9

Joe Iacono

Shirley-Lyn Watson

Wards 3, 4

Rabia Kirma

Bernard Mastromattei (incumbent)

Eric Renaud

Wards 5,8

Jason Lazarus

Wards 6, 7

Kim Bouchard (incumbent)

Trustee Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence

Windsor Ward 1, Town of LaSalle, Town of Tecumseh Ward 4,5

Jacques Kenny

Windsor Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 10

Christine Brooks

Stephane Lucky

Windsor Wards 6, 7, 8, 9

Janine Brydges

Trustee Conseil Scolaire Viamonde