Windsor-Essex MPs-elect talk goals for 43rd Parliament

In Windsor-Essex, the Oct. 21 election leaves residents with representatives from the country's three major parties.

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk, Conservative Chris Lewis and NDP Brian Masse are gearing up to elevate local issues on the national stage.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk has three clear priorities

Irek Kusmierczyk has three clear priorities once he takes his seat as an MP in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new minority government.

First is to advocate for the region's automotive sector. Second is to make life more affordable for his constituents. Third is bring federal dollars to Windsor-Tecumseh in order to modernize the riding's infrastructure.

Irek Kusmierczyk chats about his win, the Pupatello effect and what should happen with his old council seat. 3:02

"I really do see this as a team approach, and I'll be counting on folks and stakeholders and community leaders to really rally around us and work together to get some of those issues addressed and get some of those resources here," said Kusmiercyzk.

Kusmiercyzk has already started meeting with local leaders — including Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens — to discuss goals.

Kusmierczyk is among two of the region's MPs who flipped an NDP riding, winning Windsor-Tecumseh for the Liberals and defeating NDP incumbent Cheryl Hardcastle.

Essex Conservative Chris Lewis wants to leave the world a better place than he found it

When Chris Lewis first spoke with CBC News following his election night win, he made a commitment to listen to constituents in his riding in order to learn about the issues they care about.

Lewis said he's humbled by the confidence of the voters who helped him secure the Essex riding for the Conservative Party.

Chris Lewis talks about turning the Essex riding back to blue, his thoughts on Andrew Scheer and working with a minority government. 3:12

At the end of the day, Lewis said, the goal is about "leaving the world a better place than we found it."

Lewis is the second of two Windsor-Essex politicians who flipped an NDP riding, winning Essex for the Conservative Party by defeating NDP incumbent Tracy Ramsey.

Brian Masse wants to get back to work

Canada 43rd general election marked Brian Masse's seventh consecutive electoral victory, bringing his total years served in Parliament to 17 — the longest-serving MP in the NDP.

A national automotive strategy, finishing his work on the Windsor-Detroit border, protecting Ojibwe Shores by establishing a new national urban park and fighting for single sports betting are among Masse's top priorities.

NDP MP Brian Masse reflects on the campaign and the challenges ahead. 3:57

"[These] are all things that don't require money, because there's resources there already and they're also things that are uniting the community," said Masse. "I would look for opportunities to unite with people of all political parties to get those things done."