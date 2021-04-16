It's budget day in Canada. Here's what Windsor-Essex MPs are looking for

The federal government will release its long-awaited budget on Monday afternoon. MPs in Windsor-Essex have a wish-list of what they'd like to see in it including help for lots of different groups hard hit by the pandemic, as well as a push to get more people vaccinated.

Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse said he hopes to see help for small businesses and students, as well as a focus on vaccinations.

"There is obviously the crossover into the political field of the provinces, but that doesn't take away from our responsibility to have a national program to get more vaccines and to get them into the hands of people right now," he said.

Essex Conservative MP Chris Lewis said many of his constituents feel angry and scared. Lewis wants more financial support for mental-health services, as well as help for small businesses which have had to shut their doors.

"If this budget is anything less than a full frontal on finally getting vaccines into the arms of those Canadians that want them, so we can get Canada back on track, it's going to be nothing less than short-sighted, and we're all in a lot more trouble for a lot longer," he said.

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver the Liberal government's first budget in two years Monday afternoon.

CBC News has learned that the budget contains $2 billion for a national child-care program, and the deficit for the past year will be under $400 billion.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk said the budget is aimed at getting Canadians back to work.

He said there will be a focus on affordable universal child care.

"Women have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," he said. "We know that many women have been separated from the labour force, because they have to stay home and take care of their families and take care of their children."

Kusmierczyk also said the government wants to extend employment insurance and other programs to support businesses and people who are off from work because of the pandemic.