Windsor-Essex expected to receive supply of Moderna vaccine as scheduled
New shipment of vaccine would provide second doses at long-term care homes
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it's expecting to receive a fresh supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine despite the announcement of delays for the Canadian supply.
The health unit had been expecting to receive a second batch of the vaccine this week to continue to provide second doses of vaccine to residents in long-term care homes.
"We do have confirmation that it's coming but it has not arrived yet," said WECHU CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette said at a briefing on Wednesday.
On Friday, Moderna announced it was reducing deliveries to Canada by 20 to 25 per cent in February.
A shipment to Canada this week was expected to contain 180,000 doses, about 50,000 less than promised.
So far, second doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at eight Windsor-Essex long-term care homes, with shots scheduled at three additional facilities on Wednesday, Marentette said.
All of the region's retirement homes have also received initial doses of the vaccine.
