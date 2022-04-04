Windsor-Essex public school employee charged with sexual assault against minors

A man who worked with high school students in Windsor-Essex has been charged with sexual offences against minors, Windsor police said Monday.

Police said they launched an investigation in March after two people reported being sexually assaulted. The incidents took place in January, according to police.

"Through investigation, it was determined the suspect was communicating in person and electronically, through a social media application, with both victims prior to the incidents," police said.

Michael Hampden-Carter, 35, was arrested on Saturday and is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

He was granted bail and is expected to make an appearance in court on April 27.

At the time of the incidents, Hampden-Carter was working with the Greater Essex County District School Board as an advisor at the high school level, police said.

"As a result of the advisory position held, the subject had involvement within multiple schools. The subject has also been a coach, mentor in the area for several years in the sporting community," police said.

A spokesperson for the GECDSB said he was unable to provide additional information.

"The GECDSB is aware of the charges made against an employee and have been fully cooperating with the Windsor Police Services' investigation," a statement from the school board said.

Police are encouraging potential victims or anyone with information in the case to come forward.