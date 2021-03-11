Windsor-Essex medical officer of health on 2-week leave

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor and Essex County, is taking a two-week leave.

During his absence, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be receiving support from other public health units, according to a Thursday statement from CEO and chief nursing officer Theresa Marentette.

The health unit hasn't indicated whether the leave was planned or provided details on the nature of Ahmed's absence.

"No further details about the leave will be shared," the statement said.

