Jobs and jabs: Here's where Windsor's biggest employers stand on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

With many organizations, governments and some companies requiring mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, here's a look at where some of the biggest employers in Windsor stand.

Stellantis

Stellantis does not have a mandatory vaccination policy for its nearly 5,000 employees in Windsor. But the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler hasn't ruled it out either.

"Since vaccines have become available, Stellantis has continued to strongly advocate for our employees to get vaccinated. At this time, we will not be mandating vaccines, but will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate the appropriate actions to take in the best interest of employee health and safety," spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin told CBC News in an email on Monday.

CBC News has reached out to Ford on its policy.

Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor says it has not mandated vaccines for employees at this point but is encouraging employees to get their shots by providing education.

"We continue to follow COVID guidelines and have put in place very stringent health and safety protocols. The health and safety of our employees and guests is a top priority," spokesperson Susanne Tomkins wrote on Monday.

Slot machines are seen at Caesars Windsor. The casino says it does not have a vaccination mandate. (Courtesy Caesars Windsor)

"We also continue to monitor vaccination policies within our province, community and industry and are working with both OLG and Caesars Entertainment to ensure the best course of action for Caesars Windsor. "

City of Windsor and other municipalities

Windsor announced Monday that a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy will be set up for municipal employees.

City staff have been directed by council to come up with a policy modelled on the one in place for employees of the Ontario government, which is requiring anyone not fully vaccinated to get tested every two weeks.

The new policy won't just include city workers. Council also asked staff to work with agencies, boards, committees and government businesses — such as ENWIN and Windsor police — to bring their employees under the policy.

The County of Essex announced a similar mandate on Monday. All employees must be partially vaccinated by Sept. 7 and fully vaccinated by Oct. 30.

"Exceptions will only be made under this policy for employees who require a medical exemption or have a bona fide religious objection under the Ontario Human Rights Code," the County said in a media release.

The municipalities of Tecumseh, LaSalle, Kingsville, Leamington and Lakeshore told CBC News they are considering the issue.

Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital announced its vaccine mandate on Aug. 4. Anyone working in the hospital facilities, including employees, students and volunteers, will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

Windsor Regional Hospital announced its vaccination mandate in early Augsust. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Those who are not vaccinated, don't want to declare their status or can't get vaccinated for a medical reason have to complete two rapid COVID-19 tests per week.

At Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, the matter is being discussed. An official with the hospital said Tuesday that they expect to share an update soon.

St. Clair College

Following suit with other post-secondary institutions in Ontario, St. Clair College strengthened its vaccination policy earlier this month.

It currently includes all returning staff, students, contractors and visitors. The college will require them to have received a first dose by Sept. 7. Anyone who has not received a second dose will be required to do so within the minimum amount of time after the first dose and provide proof.

For individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code, they will be asked to voluntarily disclose their status or undergo rapid testing twice a week.

University of Windsor

Like St. Clair College, the University of Windsor is mandating vaccination this fall. All staff and students on campus must be fully vaccinated at the University of Windsor, with one dose by Sept. 1 and dose 2 by Oct. 1.

The university will require proof, and those who are not yet vaccinated or have received accommodations on human rights grounds will undergo testing.