Five Windsor-Essex communities on board for MADD campaign

Tecumseh is the latest municipality to get on board with the 'Call 911' campaign.

Organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, signs across Windsor-Essex encourage drivers to pull over and call police when they suspect someone is driving while impaired.

MADD made the rounds to area council meetings over the last few months and five communities are on board, including Windsor, Leamington, LaSalle, Amherstburg and now Tecumseh.

There are already 45 signs up around Windsor, and Chaouki Hamka said another 15 signs will go up in the city, with 10 each in the other communities.

MADD community leader Chaouki Hamka says more than 100 signs will be up in Windsor-Essex. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"There's going to go into entry and exit points in the cities," said Hamka. "They'll be on major roads, the downtown core, near bars."

Hamka said people don't know that they can call police to report suspected impaired driving.

"Some people are afraid to use their name, some people feel that they're ratting somebody out or being a snitch."

Callers can remain anonymous when reporting to police.

The funding for more signs comes from a donation made by Caesars Windsor, which allowed MADD to expand their campaign to the county.

"There's always a culture in counties where they think it's okay to drive impaired, or there's a lot of back roads," said Hamka. "It's just as dangerous and just as illegal, so to put the signs up in the counties is going to draw a lot more attention and awareness."

Hamka hopes all the signs will be up by June.