Non-essential retail in Windsor-Essex will be allowed to open under new COVID-19 rules

More types of businesses will be able to reopen in lockdown zones such as Windsor-Essex as part of a gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, the premier announced on Monday.

Depending on case counts, the stay-home order is tentatively set to expire on Feb. 16 for Windsor-Essex and 27 other health regions in a region-based approach that was announced Monday.

"Today we're seeing some sunlight through the clouds," Premier Doug Ford said at the press conference, adding that the challenge is far from over.

The province is changing the rules for regions in lockdown so that nearly all types of retail businesses can reopen, but at 25 per cent capacity. It's not clear when that change will take place or whether it will coincide with the expiration of the stay-at-home order.

In a statement Monday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens responded to the new rules encouraging residents to still follow public health guidance to ensure numbers continue to trend down.

"I want to urge every resident to continue to adhere to all public health recommendations and continue to drive down our pandemic-related indicators, so that the next time the provincial government seeks to reassess our region, we will be considered for further careful reopening," Dilkens said.

Previously, non-essential retail businesses were ordered to close, prompting criticism from many in the business community that the rules were unfair.

Capacity at supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies remains capped at 50 per cent.

Windsor-Essex has been in the grey lockdown zone, the highest tier of the province's COVID-19 measures framework, since mid-December.

In the coming weeks, the province will progressively move more regions back into the colour-coded system, which includes the green, yellow, orange, red and grey lockdown stages.

For now, though, all except three public health units in Eastern Ontario will stay in the grey phase.

The provincial plan has what officials are calling "emergency brake" if COVID-19 bounces back in a particular region.

The chief medical officer of health, in consultation with local health officials, can advise a return to lockdown.

'We all have a responsibility'

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the region's top public health official, said earlier on Monday that he doesn't know what will change for Windsor-Essex after the province makes its announcement.

But his message for the public remains the same: Don't let your guard down.

"I want to be absolutely clear that despite whatever recommendations come from the province, we as individuals, we as businesses, we as the community members, we all have a responsibility to follow these measures, because that's the only way we can keep everyone safe," he said at a media briefing on Monday.

Ahmed said he would be looking at the premier's expected announcement and seeing if there are any other restrictions needed to prevent cases from skyrocketing once again.

There are currently under 400 active COVID-19 cases within Windsor-Essex. The active case count peaked at about 2,800 active cases in mid-January.

Despite the decrease in cases, the death toll has continued to rise. Last month, 179 Windsor-Essex residents lost their lives to COVID-19, more fatalities than had occurred in all of 2020.