Tornado warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning alert for Windsor-Essex. Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm with potential to produce a tornado. Residents are encouraged to go indoors.

Environment Canada sends alert for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County after 4p.m.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County on Thursday July 8. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County. 

On July 8 at approximately 4:18 p.m. an alert was issued for the Windsor-Essex region. 

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm with potential to produce a tornado. Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

There is a risk of damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall. 

Environment Canada is encouraging local residents to take immediate shelter if they see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching. 

Residents are encouraged to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, stairwell or interior closet. 

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

More to come.

 

