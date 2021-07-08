Tornado warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

On July 8 at approximately 4:18 p.m. an alert was issued for the Windsor-Essex region.

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm with potential to produce a tornado. Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

There is a risk of damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

Environment Canada is encouraging local residents to take immediate shelter if they see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching.



Residents are encouraged to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, stairwell or interior closet.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

More to come.