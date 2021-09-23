High demand means early corn harvest for some local farmers
Typically combined around Halloween, field corn being harvested about a month early
Corn harvesting has started early this year for many Windsor-Essex farmers in the region due to a rise in demand.
Some local farmers are harvesting their dry corn, weeks before it's usual start date, which is typically done around Halloween.
Brendan Byrne, Essex County director and chair of the Grain Farmers of Ontario said a demand for market corn is driving the trend.
"Some places that are taking our corn might need a little more at this time of year and not be ready to wait until November," Byrne said.
"So they put out, kind of an early bid to see if there is any action for people to take off some of the crops, dry it themselves and then ship it into them."
Byrne said some farmers have dryer systems which allow them to harvest their corn earlier.
"In some cases I've seen the corn where it's not at full maturity but it's at enough of a point where they can harvest it and dry it down."
Earlier maturity
Earlier this week, Kevin Epp, a Leamington farmer, posted a photo of a stream of golden corn pouring out of a truck.
"I think this is the earliest we've ever started [harvesting] corn!" he wrote in the post.
I think this is the earliest we've ever started corn! It's certainly dried down quickly. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ontag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ontag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/harvest21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#harvest21</a> <a href="https://t.co/zp0pBjsgFU">pic.twitter.com/zp0pBjsgFU</a>—@Kevin__Epp
"We had some late April planted corn that was a lower heat unit and there was a pretty good bid out for September harvested corn so we decided to jump on that opportunity," Epp told CBC News.
"I would say it's probably at least a month earlier from what we would normally try and do. Definitely the first time in my lifetime."
While some farmers use drying systems, Byrne said natural harvesting is ahead of schedule because corn planting began earlier this season.
"Ordinarily we're in that week before Thanksgiving weekend when things generally kick into high gear," he said.
Byrne said some farmers have an 'earlier maturity' this year in wheat and soy bean harvesting.
In general, Byrne said he "can't complain" about the crops this year.
"We've got enough moisture and enough heat that I think that they'll be good," he said. "I think everybody in this part of pretty hopeful."
With files from Windsor Morning
