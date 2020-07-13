Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton stay in Stage 2 but Chatham-Kent enters next phase of reopening

Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton have once again been left behind, as Chatham-Kent receives provincial approval to enter into Stage 3 of reopening.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during a media briefing Monday, saying many regions in the province including Chatham-Kent would enter Stage 3 of reopening Friday, July 17. That will be five weeks since those regions entered Stage 2 on June 12.

But Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton were left off of the list along with eight other regions.

"These regions entered Stage 2 later on, so we need just a little more time. I want the people in these regions to know we won't leave anyone behind" said Ford.

"We will keep working until every part of the province enters Stage 3."

Sarnia-Lambton entered Stage 2 on June 19, followed by most of Windsor-Essex on June 25. The last two communities to move ahead were Kingsville and Leamington on July 7.

The development comes as the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in Ontario, with new daily case numbers having steadily declined over the last five weeks — except in a few areas including Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Essex had 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, however Sarnia-Lambton has reported no new cases of the disease in about a week.

On Monday morning before the premier made his announcement, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Windsor-Essex should look at the "lessons learned" in places of the country that opened earlier — and especially to the United States where some current outbreaks are worse than when the pandemic first began.

"It is scary, it scares me," Ahmed said of the high rate of COVID-19 seen in parts of the U.S. "What they are seeing now is what we were trying to prevent in the first place."

Ahmed said misinformation is fuelling some people's ideas the pandemic is a "conspiracy," and is urging people to follow guidelines from public health rather than opinions.

"In some areas where broader reopening has proceeded, they are experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases. We must continue to practice COVID-19 safety measurements," he said.

Physical distancing and wearing a non-surgical mask, where distancing is difficult, are the main preventative measures people have, said Ahmed.

As for whether or not the region is ready for the next stage of reopening, Ahmed said COVID-19 numbers need to decline in the area and the impact of Stage 2 reopening should be looked at further, before Stage 3 would be an option. However, Ahmed said the final decision on when to enter the next stage is up to the province.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said Windsor-Essex needs to more closely monitor how Stage 2 of reopening is going before he would feel comfortable with the region entering its next phase. Ultimately, the province makes the decision. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"What we are seeing right now is very clear that our case counts are coming from the agricultural sector ... the community spread is fairly limited," said Ahmed. "I would feel more comfortable when I see the trend continue."

What's in Stage 3?

According to the province, "nearly all businesses and public spaces" are able to reopen under Stage 3 — including remaining workplaces — as long as it is done so "safely" following public health guidelines.

However, some activities are still deemed high-risk and will not be allowed to reopen such as:

Amusement parks and water parks

Buffet-style food services

Dancing at restaurants and bars, other than by performers hired by the establishment following specific requirements

Overnight stays at camps for children

Private karaoke rooms

Prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports

Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars

Table games at casinos and gaming establishments

The province says it will allow indoor gatherings of up to 50 people in Stage 3, and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people. However, according to the plan, physical distancing remains a requirement for all people who are not from the same household or established social circle.

People at their place of work, including performers and crews, do not count toward gathering limits, according to the province.

The plan also says that people gathering inside for religious services, weddings or funerals can continue to fill up to 30 per cent of a room's capacity in Stage 3.

It also dictates that sport facilities and gyms can reopen, but notes that physical distancing still must be maintained, "except if playing a team sport or as needed for personal training."