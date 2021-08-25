You asked, Jagmeet Singh answered: NDP leader talks climate change in Windsor-Essex
Singh says he is looking to protect communities against extreme weather
Voters have been sending CBC Windsor their questions, and the topic we have heard about most is climate change.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Windsor Wednesday for a number of media events and CBC News asked him your questions about flooding and electric vehicles.
WATCH: Singh says how his party will help protect against severe weather
Q: What does the NDP propose to support communities where weather extremes are causing major damage and insurance costs are rising?
Singh said he understands the concerns that people have and are looking to support "proactive initiatives" to make sure Windsor is protected against extreme weather.
He said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens "laid it out well" when he said there are many people whose basements and homes get flooded and then they lose heirlooms and other possessions.
"It is very disruptive and difficult to deal with," he said. "Our commitment is we need to invest in that."
Overall, Singh said his party is committed to fighting the climate crisis by taking on "big polluters" and creating jobs that will help reduce emissions.
Q: Would an NDP government support electric vehicles in Canada, by when, and what support is there for taxpayers to make the shift?
Singh said he does want to see the electrification of vehicles, but said he wants to see them built here in Windsor-Essex.
"We absolutely want to see support of that project," he said.
"We want to encourage initiatives and incentives to purchase electric vehicles, but we also want to see that tied in to producing them in Canada."
Here's where the other party leaders were today.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was in Surrey, B.C.:
- 12 p.m. meeting with a family to discuss housing, then making an announcement and holding a media availability at 17a Ave. and 143b St.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole was in Brantford, Ont. and Hamilton:
- 11:30 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at Amani Acres in Brantford, located at 160 Jerseyville Rd.
- 7 p.m. attending an event with supporters at the Hamilton Convention Centre at 1 Summers Lane in Hamilton.
- POLL TRACKER
- See who's ahead in the latest polls with Poll Tracker
- Use Vote Compass to compare the party platforms with your views
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Quebec City:
- 9:30 a.m. holding a press conference on employment insurance and sickness benefits at the Dufferin Terrace in Quebec City.
- 11 a.m. touring the area near Le Château Frontenac with local candidates.
- 4 p.m. meeting with Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume at city hall.
- 4:30 p.m. holding a press scrum at city hall after his meeting with Labeaume.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul was in Toronto:
- 2:30 p.m. holding a press conference in David Crombie Park at 131 The Esplanade.
- 5:30 p.m. canvassing with volunteers in St. Lawrence neighbourhood with volunteers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?