You asked, Jagmeet Singh answered: NDP leader talks climate change in Windsor-Essex

Voters have been sending CBC Windsor their questions, and the topic we have heard about most is climate change.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Windsor Wednesday for a number of media events and CBC News asked him your questions about flooding and electric vehicles.

WATCH: Singh says how his party will help protect against severe weather

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks flooding in Windsor-Essex. 0:44 CBC News asked Singh about climate change and what his plans are to protect communities from extreme weather, including flooding. 0:44

Q: What does the NDP propose to support communities where weather extremes are causing major damage and insurance costs are rising?

Singh said he understands the concerns that people have and are looking to support "proactive initiatives" to make sure Windsor is protected against extreme weather.

He said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens "laid it out well" when he said there are many people whose basements and homes get flooded and then they lose heirlooms and other possessions.

"It is very disruptive and difficult to deal with," he said. "Our commitment is we need to invest in that."

Overall, Singh said his party is committed to fighting the climate crisis by taking on "big polluters" and creating jobs that will help reduce emissions.

Q: Would an NDP government support electric vehicles in Canada, by when, and what support is there for taxpayers to make the shift?

Singh said he does want to see the electrification of vehicles, but said he wants to see them built here in Windsor-Essex.

"We absolutely want to see support of that project," he said.

"We want to encourage initiatives and incentives to purchase electric vehicles, but we also want to see that tied in to producing them in Canada."

