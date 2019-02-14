Photos
Miss the ice? Here are some more of your wintry photos
We have a collection of audience-submitted photos of what the world looked like after a round of freezing rain this week.
We asked and you delivered
There's no more freezing rain in the forecast, but in case some of you miss the ice, here are more of your icy photos.
On Thursday there are periods of rain or snow expected.
On Friday there's a chance of flurries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.