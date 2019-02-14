Skip to Main Content
Miss the ice? Here are some more of your wintry photos
Photos

Miss the ice? Here are some more of your wintry photos

We have a collection of audience-submitted photos of what the world looked like after a round of freezing rain this week.

We asked and you delivered

CBC News ·
Ice ice baby! Thank you to everyone who submitted your photos. (Submitted by Karen Scaddan)

There's no more freezing rain in the forecast, but in case some of you miss the ice, here are more of your icy photos.

      1 of 0

      On Thursday there are periods of rain or snow expected.

      On Friday there's a chance of flurries.

      More from CBC Windsor

      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us