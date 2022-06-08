Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor-Essex hospitals stick with COVID-19 mask policy

Mask mandates for visitors, patients and staff at Windsor-Essex hospitals in southwestern Ontario are remaining in place for now despite the expiration of a provincial directive.

Windsor Regional Hospital is among hospitals in Windsor-Essex that will keep mask mandates in place for the time being as Ontario's policy is set to expire this weekend. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), Erie Shores Healthcare (ESHC) and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) said Wednesday that despite a downswing in COVID-19 levels, masking policies and procedures will stay in effect.

The decision "takes into consideration the higher-risk environment in which WRH, ESHC and HDGH operates with many elderly and immune compromised patients," the hospitals said in a joint media release.

Though most Ontario mask mandates were lifted in March, the province's chief medical officer of health kept a directive in place for some high-risk settings, including hospitals. It will expire this Saturday. 

It's now up to individual hospitals to decide whether to keep mask rules in place, the release stated.

