Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores HealthCare to resume non-urgent day surgeries
Province is allowing resumption of some surgeries amid apparent downward trend in pandemic
Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare plan to resume some surgeries that were put on hold this spring as the third wave of COVID-19 surged around the province.
In a media release on Tuesday, the two hospitals said they plan to gradually restart non-urgent and non-emergency procedures.
In line with the province's guidance for resumption of surgeries, at this time doctors will only be doing procedures that do not require an in-patient bed.
"This will be a gradual and incremental restoration of more elective surgeries which will take many weeks, especially when you consider the volume of procedures that needed to be rescheduled and the need for preoperative care that has been on hold," WRH chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad said in a media release.
"Please be patient while we take the steps necessary to continue a safe, slow and incremental approach to gradually addressing the needs of all of our patients and their loved ones."
Dr. Ross Moncur, who is chief of staff at Erie Shores HealthCare, said the hospital is working to find ways to operate beyond capacity to reduce the surgical backlog created by the pandemic.
Province allows some non-emergency procedures to resume
Dr. David Williams, medical officer of health for Ontario, ordered non-emergency procedures to be halted province-wide on April 20 amid climbing hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
In a recent memo to hospitals permitting them to restart surgeries, Williams said new cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions appear to be trending downward.
"While these numbers remain high and we continue to see demand for health services related to COVID-19, we are beginning to see available capacity among community and hospital partners in some areas of the province," the memo states.
"It is therefore important to make use of this available capacity to limit the long-term impacts on patients awaiting non-urgent care."
Across the province, the backlog of procedures stood at nearly 250,000 when Williams order was initially made.
With files from CBC Toronto
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?