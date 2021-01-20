Inside a Windsor ICU as exhausted staff fight 2nd COVID wave knowing worse is still ahead

Each new patient has a different name, a different face. But to Kaytie Slawik, respiratory therapist in the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital, they all feel familiar.

"They're hard to handle. They're hard to treat, they're hard to cure. There are no answers."

Slawik is is working at the heart of the far deadlier second wave in Ontario's COVID hot spot, operating ventilators for the sickest patients in Windsor-Essex.

Slawik is there when patients whose condition is worsening are intubated. Before they're hooked up to the ventilator and unable to speak, they tell her the same thing:

"I don't want to die."

"We're going to do everything that we can to make sure that they don't," she reassures them.

She's wearing an N95 respirator and goggles, standing inside of a near capacity ICU she describes as a sterile spaceship. The unit has transformed to adjust for the pandemic. White canvas tarps block off an entire wall of rooms to create additional negative pressure rooms.

A deadlier second wave is overwhelming the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital while the virus spreads rapidly in the community. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Silver tubing stretches out above the halls of the unit, snaking along the roof while staff dressed in aqua coloured scrubs rotate through rooms checking in on a dozen patients with COVID-19 struggling to breath.

But despite their best efforts, 40% of COVID-19 patients who need a ventilator in Windsor-Essex die, according to the medical director of the ICU.

CBC Windsor was invited inside Windsor Regional Hospital for close to two hours on Monday, to see up-close as hospital staff power through another day in what is brutal start to a new year battling the pandemic.

Nurses and doctors walk the halls with a quiet urgency, patients cling to life with the support of machines operated by overwhelmed staff. Some healthcare workers talk about their anxious mornings getting ready for work, worried they might be infected by the deadly virus and bring it home to family. Doctors talk about the unique challenges of providing urgent updates to family through video calls.

It's where the true impact of COVID-19 can be witnessed — and fully understood.

Hospital staff notice more sick patients in second wave CBC News Windsor Video 0:46 Respiratory therapist Kaytie Slawik describes some of the notable changes between the first and second wave of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex. 0:46

Karen Riddell is vice-president of critical care at Windsor Regional Hospital. She compares this stage of the pandemic to a continued series of car crashes.

"You have a large car accident, you deal with that car accident and you are able to get people into the system. You don't have another car accident, you know, an hour later, and an hour later and an hour later. With COVID, that's what we're seeing."

More people are getting sick and more people are dying.

Preparing for worse

More than 11,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 271 people have died in Windsor-Essex since the health unit reported the first positive case on March 20, 2020.

A COVID-19 patient at Windsor Regional Hospital in the ICU during the second wave of the pandemic. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor-Essex has a high COVID-19 case rate when adjusted for population, second only to Peel. It has the highest rate of people dying of COVID-19 outside of Toronto, according to provincial figures.

"We're admitting a patient with COVID and then we're admitting another patient with COVID and another patient. No matter what we do for that hour, we have to replicate that again and again and again," said Riddell.

It's worse than ever and provincial projections show that Riddell and her team need to prepare for more people sick with COVID requiring critical care.

"We have to try and build that capacity for what has been predicted with the modelling. And although right now we're sitting about provincially, over 400 cases in the ICU, they're predicting a thousand."

Respiratory therapist Kaytie Slawik said she feels overworked and knows each day she'll have a full list of patients that need critical care in the ICU. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Michelena Sockett is a registered nurse in the ICU unit. She remembers the first people with COVID-19 arriving into the critical care unit at Windsor Regional Hospital last year.

"I saw those people and those were the sickest people I had ever seen."

She was three months into a new role as a registered nurse on the intensive care unit at the MET campus when the early signs of the novel coronavirus started to appear in the hallways last year.

"I thought wow, I couldn't imagine myself taking care of somebody that sick because had only just started. But now these COVID patients, a lot of them are that sick."

Sockett has direct contact with COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Nurse Michelena Sockett is careful to properly fit her personal protective equipment as she cares for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Wearing scrubs, a shower cap, booties, a gown, goggles, glasses, a face shield and an N95 mask, Sockett reaches down to the floor and zips open a flap and enters a room, careful to close the flap behind her.

The changes to the ICU make her job harder.

"Everything is really closed off, and it's hard to sometimes see in the rooms, depending on where the windows are and it's hard to hear alarms and pumps and patients, especially down at the end because of the filters," said Sockett, standing in one of three empty rooms at the ICU after having just checked in on a patient.

Windsor ICU nurse describes lengthy recovery process for COVID patients CBC News Windsor Video 1:24 Nurse Michelena Sockett explains some of the lasting effects for COVID-19 patients in the ICU. 1:24

On this day,12 of the 15 people in the ICU at the MET campus are COVID-19 patients on a ventilator. The open beds are managed for an urgent care emergency.

No visitors have been allowed in the hospital since December, one of the many changes brought in before Windsor-Essex entered a lockdown, escalating to a provincial shutdown on December 26 and now in a provincial State of Emergency and stay-at-home order.

As the city's status has changed, so has the ICU. Without family visits, there are no flowers. No balloons, no stuffed animals. Parts of the hospital feel hollow without the personal touches added to patients room to make them feel comfortable.

Those absences also wears on the staff.

"I'm really frustrated, too, and I miss a lot of it, but I feel like it's so necessary for people to help us out because it's hard."

It doesn't end

Many of Sockett's patients haven't made it.

One hundred and 20 people have died at Windsor Regional Hospital since the pandemic started; 29 in the last two weeks.

"You have to be careful and you have to be cognizant in the rooms. Because it's an aerosolising thing, especially with the ventilators. You just got to be careful."

Removing all the PPE at the end of the day doesn't feel like a relief. It's just another step in a long, cruel day during a pandemic as a frontline healthcare worker.

"I have to really scrub down," she said after leaving a patient's room. That patient died the next day.

Going home doesn't feel like the end for Sockett.

"We're doing more shifts here. We're taking care of more people. It doesn't really feel like it ends. You get a little bit of a break when you get home and then you come right back in and do the same thing over again."

Nurse Michelena Sockett joined the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital a few months before the pandemic hit Windsor-Essex. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

On the fourth floor of the MET campus, an internal medicine area is now a COVID-19 unit. It was changed over during the first wave of the pandemic.

Sleep rooms normally used to diagnose chronic health problems are now surge beds used when the hospital hits capacity, which it has operated above at various times during the pandemic.

Staff recently shipped more than 100 patients to hospitals in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and London to create space for critical patients.

Nurse Jen Hurst said the visitors restrictions have made it more stressful on staff, families and patients during the pandemic. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Jenn Hurst is a nurse with seven years experience and finds the current pandemic pressure unreal.

A few days ago, staff she works with tested positive for COVID-19. Her unit is currently in outbreak.

"It's very stressful," said Hurst through an N95 mask and protective goggles.

Eleven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as they treat sick patients.

Filling in for absent family

The hardest part of her day is treating patients while having to fill the void left by visitor restrictions.

"Me having to play that family member role to a patient that I've just met is really stressful."

Hurst knows it's a vital part of her expanding role during this pandemic and one that families appreciate on the other side.

She finds comfort in that.

"But it's like I'm a stranger walking into their life, being a family member to them which is scary for them, intimidating for us."

The floor seems calm compared to the ICU, but only because of the demeanour of the staff, taking a brief moment to talk during a relatively quiet period on the floor.

These iPads are the only way for family to see their loved ones inside Windsor Regional Hospital's ICU unit. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Right now, patients are stable on our floor. We're working very, very hard to maintain that level of calmness on our unit," said Hurst, emphasizing calmness with air quotes.

Staff check in on each other throughout the day to help manage the stress. But Hurst admits they all carry it home with them.

"Life outside of work is complicated as well. We're real people, we have families and we take the stress home with us to a certain degree."

"When we have hard days, I can't just forget about it at home but I do find comfort knowing I've done everything I can in my day."

'It's just the unknown'

Tasia Seguin has been a registered nurse for 14 years at Windsor Regional Hospital and calls this the worst year of her career.

She feels anxious heading into work each day.

"It's just the unknown. What's going to happen today? Am I going to have to call family members and tell them bad news?" said Seguin behind a surgical mask and plastic face shield.

Her name is written in pink on the front above her forehead for patients to read. Staff pin them to a wall when they're done using them.

Seguin finds focusing on the positive parts of the work keep her motivated even as the daily case numbers rise and hospitalizations increase.

"I'm grateful we're here for this community. How lucky are we to be those people to support them?

"I feel like I've been put in this role for a purpose."

'We're trying to avoid getting to chaos' at Windsor Regional Hospital CBC News Windsor Video 1:16 Chief nursing executive and vice president of critical care Karen Riddell said COVID-19 patients are staying longer in ICU beds at Windsor Regional Hospital. 1:16

Both Seguin and Hurst know it's hard for those who don't see what they see to fully understand how the virus can rip at families.

"When I am holding an iPad to a patient who is, you know, comfort care...and we are doing everything we can to let all their family members see them, say their goodbye, to do whatever. That is not fake, that is real, and that is traumatic for everybody involved."

Always ready

Back in the ICU, a team rushes to put on additional layers of PPE. They're preparing to go into a COVID room where a patient is crashing.

Five people are working around the crash cart and peering inside the room through a clear sheet of plastic in the canvas, writing down notes while they try to diagnose the problem.

"We try to get the minimum number of people in the room to minimize potential exposure," said Riddell as the team works at a dizzying pace.

Proning patients - flipping them on to their stomachs or back while hooked up to a ventilator - could take six people at once, depending on the patient.

"Early on in wave one, there was a push to put patients on ventilators early, which we stopped doing after the first little while in wave one, we really now wait," said Dr. Natalie Malus, medical director of the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Malus said COVID-19 patients can quickly become seriously ill in a matter of hours. She's seen people go from needing limited oxygen to being on a ventilator in 24 hours.

A team cares for a COVID-19 patient at Windsor Regional Hospital in the ICU which has been transformed by the pandemic. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Malus said they learned lessons from wave one, but the problem with wave two is how admissions have increased and continue to rise.

"We have surpassed our total number of critical care admissions from wave one and the curve is up-sloping and we're still on the very steep part of that up-slope," said Malus.

"We haven't reached the plateau yet. The deaths are going to follow with that."

It's already been an overwhelming stretch of difficult work, said respiratory therapist Slawik, who enters the ICU each day with a full list of patients she will spend every moment of her shift trying to help breath with a ventilator.

"We're overworked. We have like an average of seven or eight patients a person. We usually we only have about three or four. So we're at a double capacity with no extra help."

Inside the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital, Slawik said they're managing the best they can. But.

"We're bouncing from patient to patient and we manage to get things done. But patients aren't getting the best care that they possibly could."

Surrounded by the signs of a global pandemic, with spoiled PPE in waste buckets, she points out the sign that this will be the way things are for a while. There are no routine patients.

"We all want COVID to be over.

"But it can't go back to normal until we have the ability to treat normal patients in the hospital. Right now we are only able to treat COVIDs, regular people that are sick aren't able to get beds.

"Until we can treat a regular sick person it can't go back to normal."