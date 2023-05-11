Windsor's only hospice for people experiencing homelessness says needs are high

In the six months since Windsor's only hospice for people experiencing homelessness opened, it's been consistently full.

Journey Home Hospice's site on Sandwich Street in the southwestern Ontario city provides end-of-life care for people who are living on the streets or precariously housed.

According to the organization, the service has been heavily relied on in the community. In total, the three-bed palliative care facility has provided end-of-life care to six people in the region.

The hospice is run by Saint Elizabeth Foundation, a nationwide health-care non-profit.

"Unfortunately, there is a great need for service in this community. There are a lot of people who experience homelessness and vulnerable housing and that number grows year by year," said Hana Irving, director of philanthropic programs at the Saint Elizabeth Foundation.

At points, Irving said, there has been a wait for service. But she said when this happens, they connect people to other resources in the community until they can get a bed.

This is what one of the three rooms looks like at Journey Home Hospice's Windsor location on Sandwich Street. (Submitted by Journey Home Hospice)

She said the people they serve come from unique situations that often require different services — all of which the hospice includes in its care.

"Our patients often have mental health issues, substance use issues. They often have very traumatic histories and have come from very challenging life stories, so it's finding new ways to build trust, build programs around what they need," she said.

They help people manage their addictions and also find ways to connect them to people in their life who they might want to rebuild a relationship, Irving added.

Volunteer encourages helping out

Joan McSweeney has been volunteering with Journey Home Hospice's Toronto locations for the last five years, and in recent months has spent time at the Windsor site.

She said the space provides a "safe haven" for people at the end of their lives.

"With Journey Home, it's mainly friendly visitation, and finding people's stories and chatting with them, reading stories to them, just being like a friend dropping in. It's a great pleasure to do that."

McSweeney added she encourages people to volunteer with the space.

Given the need for this service, Irving told CBC News, they are working to apply for more funding from the provincial government. At this time, they are relying on community donations and are halfway to their $500,000 goal, she said.

Irving said the money will help fund clinical care, including registered nurses and clinical therapists and also support their operating budget for next year.

The facility also hopes to increase its beds, though officials aren't sure how many more are needed right now.