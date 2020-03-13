Visitor restrictions begin Saturday as Windsor-Essex hospitals take coronavirus precautions

Effective Saturday, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare will limit visitors, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Windsor Regional Hospital will limit the number of visitors a single patient may have in a day, beginning March 14 at 12:01 a.m.

In a statement, hospital officials said each patient may only have one visitor, except for pediatric patients, patients in critical care, neonatal intensive care, or palliative patients may have two visitors.

"These measures are being implemented as part of our best efforts to limit the potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus from person to person," said David Musyj, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. "They are taking effect to protect you, and your loved ones, whether they are our patients, our visitors, or our staff."

The hospital said exceptions can be made on "compassionate grounds," but only at the request of the patient, in consultation with their care team and the hospital's infection control team.

Visiting hours will remain from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with 24-hour visitation still permitted for palliative care, critical care, pediatrics, neonatal and the emergency department.

The hospital is asking families of patients to designate one or two individuals to be the visitors while the patient is at the hospital.

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington has taken a similar approach to visitors.

Effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m., only one visitor will be allowed per patient, except for those in palliative care, who may have two visitors. Erie Shores will also make the same exceptions on "compassionate grounds" as Windsor Regional.

No visitors under age 18 will be permitted at Erie Shores.

At Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, visitors will only be allowed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and no visitors under age 18 will be allowed.

Those who have travelled outside of Canada within the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has, should not visit the hospital.

All hospitals advise that If you are unsure whether you have contracted the COVID-19 virus, contact your primary care provider, medical clinic or the Windsor-Essex Public Health Unit at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420, or call Telehealth at 1-866-797- 0000 at any time.

On Thursday, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit chief medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said that there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.