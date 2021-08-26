A group of high school students and their parents are pushing back against a decision to cancel this year's football season in Windsor-Essex.

On Thursday, a joint statement confirming the cancellation was issued by the:

Windsor and Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association.

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

Greater Essex County District School Board.

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence.

"I hope they completely change their attitude," said Dean Facca, a Grade 11 student and linesman for W.F. Herman Academy. "I hope they realize how much it means, not only to the students, but to the community of Windsor."

There's now a petition opposing the southwestern Ontario school boards' decision. As of Thursday evening, it had more than 2,800 signatures.

"The fact that they don't really recognize the importance of sports, especially football, specifically, not only for adolescent development, but for community-wise, I think they're making a big mistake," Dean said.

Sonny Chantler, a Grade 12 student and varsity football player at W.F. Herman, said he is confused by the decision because indoor sports like basketball are going forward.

"A sport that's indoors and has contact, they're allowing that, but a sport that's outdoors and has contact, they're not allowing. It's a little bit suspicious to me."

Chantler hopes to pursue football in university, but fears the decision to cancel high school play this year could make or break his chances of recruitment for a scholarship.

"Grade 11 and Grade 12 are your biggest years. There is only so much a coach can look at in a post-grad year. For me, I haven't had film [to send to recruiters] since Grade 10 and that was when I was junior varsity."

Last year, football was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I feel like another year of high school ball not happening wouldn't be fair to the kids at all," he said.

Gino Facca, Dean's father wrote a letter to each school board requesting a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the reason for the decision.

He said football at the high school level is important because it an accessible entry point.

"High school, a kid can get up one day on Monday and say, 'Hey I'm going try to go play football.' That might lead him to play on more advanced stuff or he might get hit three or four times and say, 'I don't like this," Gino said.

The boards cited equipment safety as one of the main reasons for the cancellation.

While high school football has been cancelled in Windsor-Essex, other sports are proceeding. (Jacob Barker/CBC) According to the statement, football helmets must be certified by the manufacturer on an annual basis to meet safety standards. It's estimated the process takes six weeks or more. Once certification is complete, teams are required to hold 10 practices with full padding before the season can begin.

During a news conference with the municipality of Chatham-Kent, John Howitt, director of education for the Lambton-Kent District School Board, said it was unlikely football would proceed in the fall season in that school board as well, as just two schools, short of the required three, expressed interest in moving forward.

CBC Windsor has confirmed other school boards in the province, including London, Hamilton and Thunder Bay, are going ahead with their football seasons.

Dean Facca said he would consider going to a school in a city where the games are continuing.

'Head scratcher'

Alan Halberstadt, a trustee for the Greater Essex County District School Board, said a lot of people are "scratching their heads" about the decision.

"They were assuming at one point, the province would say no football, but the province didn't say no football," Halberstadt said.

"Somebody maybe dropped the ball in getting those helmets ready."

Halberstadt said he plans to request a meeting with the school boards and the trustees to discuss the situation and ask questions.