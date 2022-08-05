Be prepared for a hot, muggy weekend in Windsor-Essex, says Environment Canada

Weekend festival-goers take note: Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are once again under a heat warning.

Environment Canada said humidex values will be on the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday, while temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s. A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated both days, with a risk of showers Sunday.

At night, the mercury is expected to remain above 20 C, the agency said.

The weather agency says people should take precautions including drinking lots of water and checking in on vulnerable friends and family.

This is the eighth heat warning declared for Windsor-Essex this year, but temperatures overall this summer have been around average, according to Environment Canada.

In this region, a heat warning is declared when there are two or more days with a daytime high of at least 31 C and 21 C or higher overnight expected.

The heat warning comes amid several weekend events including Windsor-Essex Pride Fest and the Comber Fair.

For those looking to beat the heat with a swim, note that not all beaches are recommended for swimming.

According to the latest water quality testing from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Belle River Beach and Mettawas Beach are unsafe to swim in due to high levels of illness-causing E.coli bacteria.