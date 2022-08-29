Heat warning continues in Windsor-Essex

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 31 C, according to Environment Canada.

With the humidity, it's expected to feel more like 40 degrees. In addition to the heat, there's also a chance of showers and a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada is telling the public to take precautions to protect themselves against the heat, such as drinking water before you feel thirsty.

The weather agency says the "heat event," which was declared over the weekend, is expected to wrap up early on Tuesday.

Temperatures could remain sticky, but it's unlikely to be hotter than 30 C due to rainy, cloudy skies, Environment Canada said.

