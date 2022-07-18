Windsor-Essex under extended heat warning as region prepares for 5 days over 30 C

The public health unit in Windsor-Essex has declared an extended heat warning.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Monday that people should take precautions such as drinking lots of water and never leaving pets or people inside parked vehicles.

An extended heat warning is declared when there are three or more days in a row with a forecast of 31 C or higher and nighttime temps at or above 21 C are expected.

Environment Canada, which has also placed the region under a heat warning, said that daytime highs of 31 to 33 C are expected for the next five days.

With the humidity, it will feel more like 40, the agency said.

