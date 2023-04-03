Most students suspended due to vaccine records now up to date: WECHU
Parents can lift the suspension by updating their child’s vaccination records with the health unit
Ninety students remain suspended from local elementary schools following a review of student immunizations, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said Monday.
More than 1,900 students were first suspended on March 20 for missing or incomplete vaccination records. Students must be immunized for illnesses including diphtheria, polio and tetanus unless granted an exemption.
As of Friday 90 students remained suspended, the health unit advised. Parents can lift the suspension by updating their child's vaccination records with the health unit online or by fax from a healthcare provider. Parents can also bring their child to a walk-in vaccination clinic held by WECHU this week or bring their child's vaccination records to the WECHU Windsor or Leamington offices.
Health officials said children who are sick should stay home and receive their immunizations when well. Parents or guardians with children currently suspended for missing records can speak to a public health nurse directly by calling 519-960-0231.
Health units are required to maintain and review immunization records under the Immunization of School Pupils Act and can suspend students for up to 20 days for missing or incomplete records. WECHU's review of immunization records began in December 2022.
