Number of students suspended due to out-of-date vaccine records drops sharply

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says hundreds of elementary school students in the region remain suspended because of missed vaccinations or incomplete records.

In a news release, the health unit said 603 students aren't allowed at school because they are missing vaccinations under the Immunization of School Pupils Act or their vaccination records have not been submitted to WECHU.

That's down considerably since Monday, when WECHU said over 1,900 students were suspended.

Immunizations for certain illnesses like diphtheria, polio and tetanus are required for students unless an exemption is granted.

Clinics are running from Monday to Friday to help catch up on the backlog.

"Students are encouraged to come to the office earlier in the day and to give themselves some extra time as there could be a line up of students," the release said.

"Children who are ill should stay home and only be immunized when they are well."

To have suspensions lifted, parents and guardians need to get their kids the vaccinations they are missing or get a valid exemption from their doctor.

After getting the vaccination or exemption, parents and guardians need to bring the record to a WECHU office or submit it online.

"Once the student's record is up to date with the WECHU, the student may return to school," the release said.