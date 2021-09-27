12 plus require proof of full vaccination to enter Windsor Essex recreational sports facilities

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has released its vaccination requirements for those entering organized sports and recreational facilities.

On Monday, the health unit, per the provincial mandate requires all those entering a Windsor-Essex sports and recreation facility ages 12 and older, must show proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption by Oct. 1, 2021.

The acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai released the new policy Monday afternoon. He also instructed compliance with all other requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act, as well as minimizing pre and post-game activities. Stressing the importance of arriving immediately before or leaving directly a game to avoid gatherings.

During a media call on Monday morning, Dr. Nesathurai addressed the health unit's plans before releasing the instructions.

"What we're trying to do is... improve the safety of the community," he said

The latest policy conflicts with the full vaccination deadline set by the city of Windsor.

Last week, the city extended the full vaccination deadline for all those entering a sports and recreational facility to November 15.

On Tuesday Sept. 21, Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement he realized an earlier policy that required youth 12 and up to be fully vaccinated did not give enough notice.

According to direction given Monday, those who do not comply with the new regulations, will be held accountable under the Reopening Ontario Act. Fines for individuals are $750 and fines for corporations are $1,000.